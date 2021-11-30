‘It’s certainly been difficult’ - former Derby, Wolves Wigan winger opens up about his Portsmouth struggles

Jacobs’ recent renaissance continued as he came off the bench to deliver the Blues’ winner against Gillingham on Saturday, with his shot going in off defender Jack Tucker.

The goal ensured Danny Cowley’s side extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions, while also extending their winning streak to six.

Although the goal hasn’t officially been given as his, the 30-year-old’s impact is being felt after his leveller against AFC Wimbledon.

Michael Jacobs has spoken about the difficulties he's faced at Pompey

Jacobs was rewarded with a surprise start against the Dons and with a goal in his first league start of the season, he has been able to grow in confidence showing Pompey fans what he is capable of given game time.

The former Wigan man has had difficulties since his arrival at PO4 in 2020, making only 22 outings for Pompey last season due to injuries which also prevented him from taking part in the early periods of pre-season.

Jacobs revealed he has found this season as challenging, but believes there’s more to come following his upturn in form.

He said. ‘I think beforehand, especially last season, it was more the injuries for me that kept me out, so the fact that I haven’t been playing this season I’ve found that difficult.

‘It was difficult last year because I kept picking up injuries and when I did play I did well.

‘I think for me at this level I can make an impact when I am fully fit and I have been fully fit this season, which has been great for me but I've obviously been out of the team and not been involved.

‘It’s certainly been difficult but you’ve just got to keep your belief in your ability, and then when you do get an opportunity you’ve just got to try and take it.