The powerful striker signed for National League Barnet on Monday, hours following his Northampton departure.

Kabamba’s Sixfields deal was cancelled with 12 months remaining, granting him free agent status and allowing his switch to Barnet.

In turn, his exit prompted the Cobblers to draft in Danny Hylton as a striking replacement on a two-year deal following his release from Championship Luton.

Former Pompey striker Nicke Kabamba is now on his 14th club. Picture: Joe Pepler

Recruited from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017, shortly after close friend Jamal Lowe’s Fratton Park arrival, he appeared four times that season.

That included a maiden Football League start in the 2-1 triumph over Cambridge United in April 2017 during the Blues’ storming finale.

Kabamba made just two more appearances following that promotion campaign, spending the bulk of the 2017-18 season on loan at Colchester and Aldershot.

Handed a free transfer by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2018, he went on to represent the Hawks, Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Northampton and Woking.

After joining League Two Cobblers last summer, he netted once in 27 outings, of which just six were league starts.

Kabamba then spent the second half of last term at Woking in the National League, scoring three times in 21 appearances.

His subsequent Sixfields exit was no surprise – and has now linked up with Barnet, who finished 18th last season.

Barnet head coach Dean Brennan told their official site: ‘Nicke is a fantastic character with all the attributes to score more goals.

‘He’s a natural finisher and good in both boxes so he should do really well.

‘He’s got a good presence and is a good size but he’s too selfless. I need him to be selfish and that’s how I’m gonna play him.’

Kabamba scored a seven-minute Pompey hat-trick in a five-goal haul during an 8-0 thumping of Newport Isle of Wight in a July 2017 pre-season friendly.

He also was handed a distinctive chant by the Fratton faithful, which involved The Champs’ ‘Tequila’ song.

Overall, he made six appearances in 18 months at Fratton Park.

Kabamba’s 14 clubs in full are; Uxbridge, Hayes, Burnham, Hemel Hempstead, Hampton & Richmond, Pompey, Colchester, Aldershot, Hawks, Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Northampton, Woking and Barnet.

