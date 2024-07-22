Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho believes Zak Swanson is two weeks ‘at most’ behind his Pompey team-mates.

And the right-back is pencilled in for the Blues’ trip to MK Dons on July 30 for a first friendly involvement of the summer.

Swanson is back at Fratton Park, signing a new 12-month contract with a club option following his departure at the end of June.

As a consequence, he has missed the opening three weeks of pre-season for Mousinho’s men, including their seven-day training camp in Medulin, Croatia, and three friendlies.

Zak Swanson is in the frame to feature in Pompey's pre-season next week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportImages | National World

Now free from the groin injury which ended last term two games early, the former Arsenal apprentice is in full training and watched Saturday’s Bognor friendly from the stands.

That Nyewood Lane clash was too early for Swanson - but Mousinho is eyeing MK Dons or potentially Charlton (August 3) for his playing return.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Zak trained on Thursday and Friday and should be available for full training this week.

‘Hopefully, by the time you get to the MK Dons and Charlton games, he will be involved.

‘Zak is probably about a week behind, maybe two weeks at most, but I don’t think it’s disastrous considering we’ve still got three weeks left in pre-season before we kick off (August 10).

‘If he stays fit, then we should be able to catch him up with everyone else.’

Swanson’s return ends the Blues’ hunt for a second right-back and he will now provide competition for Jordan Williams.

Williams will start the campaign as first choice in the position, following his free transfer arrival from Barnsley, who he previously represented in the Championship.

Certainly Williams has impressed with his attacking play from full-back during his two Pompey friendly outings to date, including a goal in the 2-0 success over the Rocks.

Terry Devlin has also featured in the position this summer, most recently starting there against the Hawks and then, on Saturday, as a 62nd-minute substitute at Bognor.

However, with Swanson now back in the building, the League One title winner will provide regular competition to Williams in the Championship season ahead.