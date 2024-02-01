Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Denver Hume has sealed a switch to Grimsby as he bids to kickstart his playing career.

He arrived at Fratton Park in a £200,000 deal - now the left-back moves to the League Two side on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has cancelled his Blues contract, which had six months remaining before its summer expiry.

That has enabled him to make a permanent move to the Mariners, with the opportunity of regular first-team football an understandable lure.

Hume, who has been available for transfer since April last year, was still training with the Blues on Monday.

The Mariners had previously shown interest in the attacking left-back later in the summer, as did Swindon.

Yet those moves didn’t materialise, with Hume instead remaining on the south coast, making just two more appearances, both in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.