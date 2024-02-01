It's over: Miserable two-year Portsmouth stay finally ended as ex-Sunderland man joins Grimsby
The left-back made 31 appearances in two years at Fratton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Denver Hume has sealed a switch to Grimsby as he bids to kickstart his playing career.
He arrived at Fratton Park in a £200,000 deal - now the left-back moves to the League Two side on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old has cancelled his Blues contract, which had six months remaining before its summer expiry.
That has enabled him to make a permanent move to the Mariners, with the opportunity of regular first-team football an understandable lure.
Hume, who has been available for transfer since April last year, was still training with the Blues on Monday.
However, developments late in the window saw him yesterday head to Lincolnshire for talks with Grimsby ahead of finalising his arrival.
The Mariners had previously shown interest in the attacking left-back later in the summer, as did Swindon.
Yet those moves didn’t materialise, with Hume instead remaining on the south coast, making just two more appearances, both in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
In a forgettable Fratton Park career, he made 31 appearances during his two years, of which just 11 were League One starts.