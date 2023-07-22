‘It’s so close now’: International breakthrough nears for Portsmouth starlet

The Pompey new boy feels he is now within touching distance of a breakthrough into the Northern Ireland senior set-up.

And the teenage hopeful is determined to take the next step with his country, following his arrival from Glentoran.

Pompey paid £90,000 to head off interest from the likes of Brentford and Sunderland to bring the 19-year-old across the Irish Sea this summer.

That was after a breakout season in the Irish League, following his move to the Glens from Dungannon Swifts last summer.

Devlin has represented his country at age-group level but has now made a significant step forward in terms of a senior call-up, after being brought into training camps with Michael O’Neill’s squad.

His international manager has given the midfielder words of encouragement when it comes to that ambition, with the prospect of featuring at senior level factoring into his thinking when choosing his destination this summer.

A quick start with Pompey would no doubt offer a boost on that front with international fixtures to come in September, October and November.

Terry Devlin is eyeing a senior Northern Ireland call-up after joining Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown.

Devlin said: ‘A couple of years ago I would’ve been thinking I’m miles away from it.

‘He (O'Neill) just said me that I’ve established myself well in the senior game now and he was saying before I signed here that clubs are asking him about me now.

