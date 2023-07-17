How West Ham United and Blackpool missed out on Portsmouth’s rising Irish star eyed by Sunderland, Derby County & Co

The Blues’ new Northern Ireland opted to move to Fratton Park this summer, despite being trailed by a host of clubs including Sunderland, Derby County and Brentford.

Pompey shelled out a reported £90,000 to land the under-21 international, who will come straight into contention for a first-team place in John Mousinho’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has achieved an ambition of operating in English football, after travelling across the Irish Sea to complete his move to PO4.

But Devlin told how he’s had to overcome setbacks on his football journey to date while emerging as a teenager.

When playing at Dungannon Swifts, the midfielder had trials at both West Ham and Blackpool as a 16-year-old.

Devlin was knocked back on both occasions with his lack of physicality highlighted as a reason for rejection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A growths spurt has eradicated that issue, however, with the new boy confident the time is right for him to make the grade on these shores.

Terry Devlin has revealed he was rejected by West Ham and Blackpool as a teenager. Picture: Jason Brown.

Devlin said: I’ve obviously come over a bit later.

‘Others come over at 16, but I’ve come over at 19.

‘I think if I had come over at 16 I wouldn’t have been ready for it. I think now at 19 I’m more mature and ready for it now.

‘There were a few trials and a few which didn’t work out, so I didn’t get there.

‘So I came home, kept my head and worked hard. pushed on and have got my opportunity now - and I’m glad I’m here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I went to West Ham and I went to Blackpool. Maybe at the time I wasn’t physically up to standard at 15 or 16.

‘You obviously grow over time, though, which I did and I became a better athlete.’

The pain of rejection as a youngsters is something which lives on for Devlin, but he explained his family and representative were influences in helping him deal with adversity.

Devlin added: ‘As a young lad you can take it to heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But I mum and dad always kept me in line and as one door shuts another opens.

‘I kept going and my family and agent kept me at it. He said it would happen and it just takes time, thankfully it happened for me.