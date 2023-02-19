Now it seems Blues dislike of the football regularly on show at Adams Park has a new member ready to be signed up.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was less than impressed with what he saw as his Trotters side lost 1-0 at the Chairboys on Saturday.

And he believes stronger officials are needed to stamp out some of the antics that are there for all to see.

By the way, Andy Woolmer officiated the key game at the top end of the League One table – the referee who was heavily criticised by Sky Sports pundit and ex-Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher following his performance in Pompey’s recent draw with Barnsley.

Speaking after the game, Evatt told the Bolton website: ‘These are very tight games and a draw would have been a good result.

‘We did not deserve to lose the game, but if there was a stereotypical victory for them, today was there.

‘It’s ridiculous and it was farcical at times during the second half.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘Their players kicked Shola (Shoretire) up and down all game, there was one tackle that was really high on Shola’s knee before he gets a booking in the 89th minute when the game is over.

‘We need strong officials, especially here (at Wycombe), because we all know what’s coming.

‘It’s talked about within the game.

‘Gaz (Gareth Ainsworth) is a great guy, a really nice guy, but sometimes because of that, his team gets away with more than what they should.

‘I’m frustrated as we’ve lost the game but there is still plenty of football to be played.’

Meanwhile, fellow manager Karl Robinson has come out fighting after he saw his Oxford side slump to their sixth league defeat in seven games.

A 1-0 loss at Cambridge United, their 15th of the season, leaves the U’s 17th in the League One table – seven points above the relegation zone and 20 adrift of the play-off places.

Those stats have put John Mousinho’s former boss under pressure at the Kassam Stadium – but Robinson remains convinced he can get Oxford up into the Championship.

He told BBC Oxford: ‘I know the things that need to be done and I still believe that I will get this football club out of League One.

‘I know what needs to happen, we know where we've gone wrong, and we will make sure that we make it right.’

He added: ‘I can promise you that things are changing.

‘If they (the club’s board) make a decision (about my future) it is out of my control.

‘Will I look back at my time here as successful? Yes 100 per cent.

