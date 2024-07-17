Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toby Steward’s Pompey career is best served away from Fratton Park - for now.

That’s the verdict of goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo, who believes Tonbridge Angels represents the ideal next stage of the highly-regarded 19-year-old’s development.

Steward has joined the National South side on a season-long loan, making his debut when he started Tuesday night’s 3-2 friendly defeat by Bromley.

Having won the supporters’ Player of the Season at Gosport last term, it signals a step up for the keeper, who has also spent time on loan at Bognor and Salisbury.

Toby Steward has joined Tonbridge Angels on a season-long loan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite being a teenager, Steward impressively already totals 85 first-team matches as he follows Pompey pathway mapped for him.

And Prodomo is adamant regular non-league games will be far more beneficial than remaining with the Blues as a non-playing back up to Will Norris and Jordan Archer.

He told The News: ‘We are really, really lucky to have a young goalkeeper of Toby’s quality with us. We are also really lucky that Rich (Hughes) and the owners support us in making sure the goalkeeping group is strong enough that we don’t require Toby in the building.

‘That’s not because we don’t want him in the building, but we have really high hopes for Toby’s future - and the best way to reach his maximum as quickly as possible is to keep playing, to carry that momentum.

‘He had an outstanding year at Gosport last season, bar missing one game through suspension. That shows his consistency and robustness at a young age and, in total, has 85 games in non-league football.

‘We have good hopes for Toby, even at 19 he’s already the model pro. If anything, I sometimes have to tell him to rein in his enthusiasm because he won't want to stop training, he’s always wanting to do extras. He's a credit to the club, his family and himself.

‘We want to develop young players and the necessary part of that is gaming football. Obviously it’s going to be a real challenge for Toby right now to be in a position where he’s going to get regular minutes where we have got Will and Jordan.

‘So we think Tunbridge is a really good opportunity for him to continue his development and keep taking those steps closer to being in our first-team.’

For Prodomo, the opportunity to be Tonbridge’s first-choice keeper was a deal clincher.

The Kent-based club had a vacancy after releasing the long-serving Jonny Henly at the end of last season - opening the door for Steward.

Prodomo added: ‘What speaks volumes for how Toby did last year was I didn’t have to work particularly hard to get him to that level either, there was a lot of interest in Toby from National South, and we feel it’s going to be a really good environment for him.

‘We wouldn't let Toby go anywhere where he was going to play. That’s only a starting point, he has to play well enough to maintain the shirt, but it's important he’s given that opportunity to make the shirt his own.

‘We are delighted that he can continue playing every week at a higher level and he can continue an upwards trajectory. I am just excited to see him show what he can do at the next level.’