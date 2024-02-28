'It's the downfall of our success': Ambitious Portsmouth Women set to scrap Moneyfields stadium move
Pompey Women are ready to ditch plans to move into the John Jenkins Stadium as they pursue Championship ambition.
Although their current Westleigh Park home requires crucial improvements to meet ground-grading criteria should promotion be achieved.
Jay Sadler’s side are enjoying an outstanding season, positioned six points clear at the top of National League Southern Premier Division with seven matches remaining.
Support for the Blues’ women’s team has rocketed in recent years, with league crowds regularly exceeding 1,000, while 1,846 were in attendance for December’s Women's FA Cup defeat to Southampton.
A newly-constructed John Jenkins Stadium had previously been earmarked to serve as a permanent home, yet Covid and financial challenges have subsequently delayed its completion by more than a year.
And with the Moneyfields-based ground unable to meet promotion criteria, Sadler reluctantly concedes the club have now outgrown that potential venue.
He told The News: ‘It is the downfall of our success, in a way.
‘If we did get promoted, which is the aim, we wouldn’t be able to play at the John Jenkins Stadium anyway because it wouldn't meet the criteria for the ground grading for the pro game.
‘Instead we’ll continue playing at Havant & Waterlooville, with a number of games also to be played at Fratton Park.
‘The John Jenkins Stadium needs more turnstiles, more seating, more parking spaces and an eight-camera TV gantry. It’s not only the finance, but the time it would take to deliver on that.
‘It wouldn’t be able to cope with our crowds and the demographic of our fans. We are now slowly building a fanbase in Havant.
‘The delays with the John Jenkins Stadium’s construction is a shame. When it was initially planned to open, it would have housed us the whole of last season and this season.
‘But, during those delays, we’ve instead been growing a fanbase within Havant, using their facilities, and also growing on the pitch in terms of results to possibly take us to the Championship.
‘For that reason - and considering the really good partnership we have at Havant - my preference is to stay here.’
In order to receive entry into the FA Women’s Championship, Westleigh Park work would include expanding the TV gantry to accommodate eight cameras, and enhancing toilet and changing room facilities.
According to Pompey Women director and former chairman Eric Coleborn, talks are ongoing with the Hawks over how those essential improvements will be addressed.
Coleborn added: ‘The Championship criteria is so complicated, it’s untrue. Just winning the league isn’t enough, you also have to present documentation to be allowed promotion, which we lodged last week.
‘We are in negotiations with Havant & Waterlooville. It’s the only local ground other than Fratton Park which could meet Championship criteria.
‘Things have grown so dramatically in such a short space of time. A few years ago, the John Jenkins Stadium looked ideal, I remember thinking at the time we might even get gates of 400.
‘Those days are gone and we now are in a completely different place. Our attendances have massively increased year-on-year, while unfortunately the John Jenkins Stadium’s capacity isn’t anywhere near Championship regulations.’