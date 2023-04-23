It's time for Portsmouth owners to spend or sell up with fans disillusioned
Pompey fans have been weighing up the reality of a SEVENTH season in League One after it became official on Saturday. Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.
Memo to Pompey owners - do something to excite some very disillusioned fans. @IanDarke
7 years in League One is make or break time for Tornante either invest more or consider selling Pompey. @HazzaTWood96
I’d love to do the Poznan at #pompey not because we know we are going to win more so we don’t have to watch the match! @DanielE64141682
I don’t think we will be getting promoted for a long time. Simple fact is, the table don’t lie. And this is where we’ve been for seasons now @Pompey @olliejoell1606
Frustration amongst @Pompey fans at Fratton Park seems to be heightened in the social media age. A rookie manager has fielded sides not of his making to 10 wins 7 draws & 4 losses - surely in the past a PFC crowd would have provided more of a Fortress Fratton positive support @parquedelperro
The catalyst for @SOS_Pompey was the original protest march in 2010. Everything that followed was masterminded by the whirlwind that was @bobbeech and later Carl P. They don’t get nearly enough credit for the part they played in keeping the old girl alive. So glad, they cared @brendonvbone
Given Bernard's comments about his future you wonder if discussion had prior to loan about our interest in long term deal & use loan to get Bernard to buy in & make football decision rather than financial one. Calibre & profile of player we need #pompey @MousinhosMoose
Sign Jack Nolan, he’s from Pompey he’s young and he can run with the ball and like yesterday he’s always on target when he shoots @LaurenT66200260
I thought Di’Shon Bernard and Jewitt-White were decent but can’t think of any other positives #pompey @PompeyHazza9
Congratulations to Harry Jewitt-White on his first @EFL start yesterday. Here is to many more! @PFC_Dy4