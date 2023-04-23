News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
4 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
6 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
7 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
7 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

It's time for Portsmouth owners to spend or sell up with fans disillusioned

Pompey fans have been weighing up the reality of a SEVENTH season in League One after it became official on Saturday. Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.

By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

Memo to Pompey owners - do something to excite some very disillusioned fans. @IanDarke

7 years in League One is make or break time for Tornante either invest more or consider selling Pompey. @HazzaTWood96

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’d love to do the Poznan at #pompey not because we know we are going to win more so we don’t have to watch the match! @DanielE64141682

Most Popular

I don’t think we will be getting promoted for a long time. Simple fact is, the table don’t lie. And this is where we’ve been for seasons now @Pompey @olliejoell1606

Frustration amongst @Pompey fans at Fratton Park seems to be heightened in the social media age. A rookie manager has fielded sides not of his making to 10 wins 7 draws & 4 losses - surely in the past a PFC crowd would have provided more of a Fortress Fratton positive support @parquedelperro

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The catalyst for @SOS_Pompey was the original protest march in 2010. Everything that followed was masterminded by the whirlwind that was @bobbeech and later Carl P. They don’t get nearly enough credit for the part they played in keeping the old girl alive. So glad, they cared @brendonvbone

Given Bernard's comments about his future you wonder if discussion had prior to loan about our interest in long term deal & use loan to get Bernard to buy in & make football decision rather than financial one. Calibre & profile of player we need #pompey @MousinhosMoose

Pompey fans are weighing up a SEVENTH season in League OnePompey fans are weighing up a SEVENTH season in League One
Pompey fans are weighing up a SEVENTH season in League One

Sign Jack Nolan, he’s from Pompey he’s young and he can run with the ball and like yesterday he’s always on target when he shoots @LaurenT66200260

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I thought Di’Shon Bernard and Jewitt-White were decent but can’t think of any other positives #pompey @PompeyHazza9

Congratulations to Harry Jewitt-White on his first @EFL start yesterday. Here is to many more! @PFC_Dy4

Related topics:PompeyLeague OnePortsmouthTwitter