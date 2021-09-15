Gassan Ahadme has admitted he has struggled with some aspects of Football League life. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

But the 20-year-old has vowed to rediscover his scintillating Pompey pre-season form through hard work and desire.

The Norwich loanee was among five players from the Blues first-team handed a start in last night’s Hampshire Senior Cup clash at Basingstoke Town.

Ahadme has featured six times since securing a loan move to Fratton Park, including four starts, although was omitted from the squad at MK Dons.

And the striker who netted eight times in four pre-season friendlies is determined to find a way back into Cowley’s starting XI.

He told The News: ‘I am learning a lot and I’m sure that, with time, big things are going to come.

‘I am only 20. Last season was a bit tough for me because I couldn’t play at all, I had a long, long inquiry and, when I came in here, they helped me feel really good. I had a great start.

‘I am still learning and am ready to work the hardest.

‘I’ve noticed the difference between pre-season and the league. There is more rhythm, small details and the tactical details. That’s the difference.

‘I have felt it and I am sure that, with time, I can show the level that I showed in the pre-season.

‘The thing I have been struggling most is tactically, I have been a bit lost in the last games.

‘I would say physically I am really good, I train really hard and feel really good – but the main thing is tactically, I would say.

‘I am learning, my commitment to work is always 100 per cent, I am ready to learn whatever they will tell me. I am ready to do whatever the team needs.

‘I’m still working.’

Ahadme has largely been operating behind the striker or employed as an attacking midfielder since the League One campaign began.

He has also yet to register his maiden goal competitively for Danny Cowley’s troops.

And he concedes he has found it tricky learning to play in a new role under the Blues’ head coach.

He added: ‘To be honest, I like to play up top.

‘I have been playing as an 8 lately and been struggling mainly tactically because I have never played in that position.

‘Playing as a double striker as a 9 or 10, like I was playing pre-season, that's my position, that’s when all the goals came.

‘If I have to play as an 8, I have to improve tactically to help the team. I will have to do whatever it takes.’

