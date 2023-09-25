News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

‘I’ve been very open about how I feel’: Northern Ireland international’s big Portsmouth statement

Paddy Lane has admitted he can’t see himself being anywhere else as his Portsmouth bond grows.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And the Northern Ireland international has spoken of his enjoyment at being a part of John Mousinho’s front-footed approach, as he hits form.

Lane got his second goal in succession to help make it 20 league games unbeaten against Lincoln City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 22-year-old delivered a fine attacking display, as his season gathers pace after an ankle injury curtailed his early momentum.

Most Popular

Lane told how he’s quickly settled in the city following his January arrival from Fleetwood, with a strong connection with Portsmouth quickly developing.

That has now developed to the point where the Halifax-born talent feels like his adopted city is now his home.

He said: ‘I’ve been very open about how I feel being down here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s unreal, I love it here and, to be honest, I don’t really see myself going back up north. That’s because of how much I enjoy it here.

Paddy Lane is loving life at Pompey - the winger celebrating his goal against Lincoln. Pic: Jason Brown.Paddy Lane is loving life at Pompey - the winger celebrating his goal against Lincoln. Pic: Jason Brown.
Paddy Lane is loving life at Pompey - the winger celebrating his goal against Lincoln. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘I see myself settling here and won’t go back up north, because I’ve made good friends down here. It’s really good.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I miss home but the lifestyle down here is just brilliant.

‘I’m loving it here and I’ve been very open about it.’

Pompey stumped up a substantial £250,000 fee plus add-ons to bring in Lane from Fleetwood at the start of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was a statement of faith from the Blues on the winger’s ability - one heard by the player loud and clear.

That makes Lane determined to repay his boss, as he embraces the attacking, high-tempo approach being employed by Mousinho.

Lane added: ‘The gaffer has put his trust in me to bring me in, and I want to repay that.

‘I like our style of play and I think we have to be relentless.

‘I don’t want to be sat behind the ball for 90 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s good to be on the ball and playing the little triangles we play and even the build-up from back - it’s great to be a part of it.

‘It’s hard when you get to last part of the game, you have to find that little bit extra.

‘But that’s when the dressing room counts. You want to work hard for each other and don’t want to let your team-mates down.

‘You see Joe Morell doing what he’s doing and it’s makes you realise you need to do it next time.

‘It’s just brilliant - and it’s because the dressing room is great.’

Related topics:PortsmouthNorthern IrelandJohn MousinhoFleetwoodLincoln CityHalifaxPompeyBlues