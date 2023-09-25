‘I’ve been very open about how I feel’: Northern Ireland international’s big Portsmouth statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the Northern Ireland international has spoken of his enjoyment at being a part of John Mousinho’s front-footed approach, as he hits form.

The 22-year-old delivered a fine attacking display, as his season gathers pace after an ankle injury curtailed his early momentum.

Lane told how he’s quickly settled in the city following his January arrival from Fleetwood, with a strong connection with Portsmouth quickly developing.

That has now developed to the point where the Halifax-born talent feels like his adopted city is now his home.

He said: ‘I’ve been very open about how I feel being down here.

‘It’s unreal, I love it here and, to be honest, I don’t really see myself going back up north. That’s because of how much I enjoy it here.

Paddy Lane is loving life at Pompey - the winger celebrating his goal against Lincoln. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘I see myself settling here and won’t go back up north, because I’ve made good friends down here. It’s really good.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I miss home but the lifestyle down here is just brilliant.

‘I’m loving it here and I’ve been very open about it.’

Pompey stumped up a substantial £250,000 fee plus add-ons to bring in Lane from Fleetwood at the start of the year.

That was a statement of faith from the Blues on the winger’s ability - one heard by the player loud and clear.

That makes Lane determined to repay his boss, as he embraces the attacking, high-tempo approach being employed by Mousinho.

‘I like our style of play and I think we have to be relentless.

‘I don’t want to be sat behind the ball for 90 minutes.

‘It’s good to be on the ball and playing the little triangles we play and even the build-up from back - it’s great to be a part of it.

‘It’s hard when you get to last part of the game, you have to find that little bit extra.

‘But that’s when the dressing room counts. You want to work hard for each other and don’t want to let your team-mates down.

‘You see Joe Morell doing what he’s doing and it’s makes you realise you need to do it next time.