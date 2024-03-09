Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has slammed the tackle that ended Callum Lang’s afternoon at Blackpool - and could rule the forward out for a part of Pompey’s League One run-in.

The infuriated Blues boss accused Seasiders midfielder Ollie Norburn of deliberately going out to hurt the former Wigan man in the 46th-minute of today’s goalless draw in the north west - not long after also hitting Myles Peart-Heart with similar force in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lang, who moved to Fratton Park in the January transfer window and has four goals in eight appearances for Pompey, initially played on before being forced off just before the hour mark.

Mousinho said it was too soon to tell the damage suffered by the forward. But he was far from pleased with what he witnessed by Norburn, whose side had already been reduced to 10 men following Jordan Rhodes’ red card for a challenge on Joe Rafferty.

The Blues head coach told BBC Solent after the game: ‘I thought the challenge on Callum Lang from Norwood was far worse (than the Rhodes incident) - I think that was a straight red. There’s no chance he’s winning the ball and he goes to hurt him. I think he went to Myles Peart-Harris in the first half as well and that was the worst challenge of the two.

‘He (Lang) is not great, and honestly, I thought it was a really poor challenge. He’s hurt his ankle, he’s turned it, and it’s probably too early to see what the actual prognosis is. But it’s another one this season from a very, very poor challenge where we’ve ended up with an injury.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad