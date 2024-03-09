'There’s no chance he’s winning the ball' - Portsmouth boss angered by Blackpool challenge that casts doubt on Callum Lang's availability
John Mousinho has slammed the tackle that ended Callum Lang’s afternoon at Blackpool - and could rule the forward out for a part of Pompey’s League One run-in.
The infuriated Blues boss accused Seasiders midfielder Ollie Norburn of deliberately going out to hurt the former Wigan man in the 46th-minute of today’s goalless draw in the north west - not long after also hitting Myles Peart-Heart with similar force in the first half.
Lang, who moved to Fratton Park in the January transfer window and has four goals in eight appearances for Pompey, initially played on before being forced off just before the hour mark.
Mousinho said it was too soon to tell the damage suffered by the forward. But he was far from pleased with what he witnessed by Norburn, whose side had already been reduced to 10 men following Jordan Rhodes’ red card for a challenge on Joe Rafferty.
The Blues head coach told BBC Solent after the game: ‘I thought the challenge on Callum Lang from Norwood was far worse (than the Rhodes incident) - I think that was a straight red. There’s no chance he’s winning the ball and he goes to hurt him. I think he went to Myles Peart-Harris in the first half as well and that was the worst challenge of the two.
‘He (Lang) is not great, and honestly, I thought it was a really poor challenge. He’s hurt his ankle, he’s turned it, and it’s probably too early to see what the actual prognosis is. But it’s another one this season from a very, very poor challenge where we’ve ended up with an injury.’
Norburn was booked by referee Edward Duckworth for the tackle on Lang. Meanwhile, Rhodes saw red in the 43rd minute of the game after catching Rafferty with his arm while both contested an aerial ball.