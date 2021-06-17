I've picked out 10 Pompey games from the 1990s - and we lost three of them
I promised you a miracle… no, hold on, that was Simple Minds. No, I promised you we’d move on to the 90s in our speedy sweep through Pompey’s past 40 years, and we will, halfway down this column.
But we’ll end, for now, the 80s section with Wayne Harris’ picks on the theme of a memorable game from each season.
He says: ‘I only started watching in 83-84 so will begin there with the 5-0 v Swansea, Biley hat-trick, Alan Ball’s first game in charge. 84-85 has to be 4-4 v Fulham for entertainment. 85-86, Villa in the FA Cup at Fratton, 2-2. 86-87, Oldham at home 3-0. Big step towards division one against our promotion rivals. 87-88 Southampton away, 2-0, no question. 88-89 Chelsea away, 3-3 a great game and a great awayday at the Bridge. 89-90, the Leeds 3-3 draw at home with a dramatic end.’
Anyone else who wants to pick out a game from each 80s season is still welcome to do so (tweet @stevebone1 or email [email protected] with your choices) … but now it’s 90s time.
Here are my selections from a decade which was memorable despite us not being promoted or relegated.
90-91, 2-1 loss to Gazza-inspired Spurs in the FA Cup; 91-92, Forest beaten 1-0 in the Cup, 92-93, Tranmere demolished 4-0 by some of the best football I’ve ever seen, 93-94, a 2-1 win at Roker Park, 94-95, a 3-2 League Cup success at Everton, 95-96 a pre-Christmas 1-0 home win v Norwich (not an easy season to pick a favourite from), 96-97, 2-0 v Leyton Orient (first home game with Venables as coach and with seats on North Terrace); 97-98, the 3-1 defeat at Crewe that sparked a fan-led revival; 98-99, a 4-1 loss at Palace when we all refused to go home; 99-00, a 3-0 win over Barnsley on Gario’s debut. (And yes I know that last one wasn't in the 90s - it was a month into the 2000s - but if I don't include ten seasons in each of these columns we'll be here all year).
Over to you. Go…
Tweet @stevebone1 or email [email protected] with your memorable games from those seasons.