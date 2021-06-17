I've picked out 10 Pompey games from the 1990s - and we lost three of them

Alan McLoughlin - now much missed - was central to many of Pompey's top 1990s moments / Picture: Getty

But we’ll end, for now, the 80s section with Wayne Harris’ picks on the theme of a memorable game from each season.

He says: ‘I only started watching in 83-84 so will begin there with the 5-0 v Swansea, Biley hat-trick, Alan Ball’s first game in charge. 84-85 has to be 4-4 v Fulham for entertainment. 85-86, Villa in the FA Cup at Fratton, 2-2. 86-87, Oldham at home 3-0. Big step towards division one against our promotion rivals. 87-88 Southampton away, 2-0, no question. 88-89 Chelsea away, 3-3 a great game and a great awayday at the Bridge. 89-90, the Leeds 3-3 draw at home with a dramatic end.’

Anyone else who wants to pick out a game from each 80s season is still welcome to do so (tweet @stevebone1 or email [email protected] with your choices) … but now it’s 90s time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are my selections from a decade which was memorable despite us not being promoted or relegated.

90-91, 2-1 loss to Gazza-inspired Spurs in the FA Cup; 91-92, Forest beaten 1-0 in the Cup, 92-93, Tranmere demolished 4-0 by some of the best football I’ve ever seen, 93-94, a 2-1 win at Roker Park, 94-95, a 3-2 League Cup success at Everton, 95-96 a pre-Christmas 1-0 home win v Norwich (not an easy season to pick a favourite from), 96-97, 2-0 v Leyton Orient (first home game with Venables as coach and with seats on North Terrace); 97-98, the 3-1 defeat at Crewe that sparked a fan-led revival; 98-99, a 4-1 loss at Palace when we all refused to go home; 99-00, a 3-0 win over Barnsley on Gario’s debut. (And yes I know that last one wasn't in the 90s - it was a month into the 2000s - but if I don't include ten seasons in each of these columns we'll be here all year).

Over to you. Go…