Jubilant Jack Whatmough, Craig MacGillivray and their Pompey team-mates celebrate inflicting an FA Cup shock on Norwich in Carrow Road in January 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

The centre-half was the Blues’ longest-serving player – and final link with that special League Two title-winning side.

Through the lows of three serious knee injuries, Whatmough has also scaled peaks he – and supporters – will forever treasure.

‘I don’t think I can pinpoint favourite memories, I don’t think I can. There are too many of them to choose a favourite.

‘There’s my debut, Sunderland at home (December 2018), winning promotion at Notts County, I also loved Norwich in the FA Cup.

‘Then there’s the training days with the boys you spend so much time with and who become more of a family.

‘I’ve met some unbelievable people at that football club over the last 13 years, from staff to players to kitchen staff. They’ve all been really nice to me and I would like to think they will say the same.

‘I have made some very special memories at that club.

‘It’s a club I will always hold close. It’s home, every single time I pulled the shirt on I enjoyed playing. I have not one bad thing to say about the place.’

Whatmough made 136 appearances and scored three times after making his debut as a 17-year-old in November 2013.

Andy Awford was caretaker boss at that time – and the central defender would also go on to serve under Richie Barker, Paul Cook, Kenny Jackett and Now Danny Cowley.

The close-season player clear-out and departure of Mark Catlin dictate this is a new era at Fratton Park.

And he wishes the Blues nothing but the very best.

Whatmough added: ‘It was called for, people wanted a change and change is happening. I hope for Pompey’s sake that it’s change for the right reasons and the club moves forward.

‘I know they have good owners, a good board, an unbelievable head coach and assistant and an incredible fan base.

‘I have only worked with them for a short space of time, but Danny and Nicky are such good people as well as managers.

‘Every day they have been texting me, asking how Demi is doing with the baby, just asking matters in general about the family.

‘They are good people and I wish both of them nothing but success.’

