The centre-back has departed the club he'd been with for 13 years, having turned down a new contract to join Wigan.

Whatmough made 136 appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals, and helped Paul Cook's side claim the League Two title in 2017.

And as he prepares for the next step of his career, he's sent an emotive message to the Fratton faithful.

Whatmough published on his Twitter account: ‘After 13 years my time at Portsmouth has come to an end, I'd like to thank you all for the support through good and bad times, it's something I'll never forget.

‘I wish Danny, Nicky (Cowley) and the club all the best moving forward and hope they bring success which it deserves.

‘It was an honour to represent the football club and wearing the badge was something I always took pride in.

‘To all the fans, board, players past and present, thank you it's been a pleasure. I've met lifelong friends and some people I'll never forget.’