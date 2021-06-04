However, The News understands Shrewsbury are trying to scupper the deal and land the outgoing Pompey defender for themselves.

Whatmough's heading for the Fratton Park exit door despite being offered a new contract.

The fresh agreement would be on reduced terms, however.

Whatmough's attracted plenty of interest as a free agent and many had expected him to move to the Championship.

However, he now looks set to stay in League One and is poised for a reunion with former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson at Wigan.

The BBC previously reported the Latics tabled Whatmough a ‘far mor favourable’ contract.

Shrewsbury have offered the 24-year-old a contract, though, as Steve Cotterill looks to piece together a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Jack Whatmough. Picture: Graham Hunt