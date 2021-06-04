Jack Whatmough's Portsmouth departure to Wigan could happen today - although Shrewsbury hoping to scupper deal
Jack Whatmough's move to Wigan could be announced today.
However, The News understands Shrewsbury are trying to scupper the deal and land the outgoing Pompey defender for themselves.
Whatmough's heading for the Fratton Park exit door despite being offered a new contract.
The fresh agreement would be on reduced terms, however.
Whatmough's attracted plenty of interest as a free agent and many had expected him to move to the Championship.
However, he now looks set to stay in League One and is poised for a reunion with former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson at Wigan.
The BBC previously reported the Latics tabled Whatmough a ‘far mor favourable’ contract.
Shrewsbury have offered the 24-year-old a contract, though, as Steve Cotterill looks to piece together a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs.
The Shrews have already signed Luke Leahy and Matthew Pennington from Bristol Rovers and Everton respectively this summer.