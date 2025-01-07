Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

12 months on from almost joining Pompey, the 21-year-old has a decision to make over his future.

Former Pompey transfer target Jadan Raymond is reportedly wanted for transfer by a Scottish Premiership club and Danny Cowley.

That's according to Football Insider who claim that Raymond is a target for Dundee and Colchester United in this transfer window. Both teams are said to have made enquiries with the Selhurst Park club about taking him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Raymond has got back to full fitness following injury and the Eagles now have a choice as to who they will loan him out to so he can get some valuable first-team experience. The 21-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Palace, and the midfielder will hope that this move away will be the making of his career.

Pompey almost signed Jadan Raymond in the January transfer window in 2024. His move fell through. | Getty Images

Failed Pompey move

Raymond has been on Pompey's radar for a long time and was considered a target over two transfer windows during the 2023/24 season. A deal was in the pipeline last January, with the player spotted at Fratton Park, but the move fell through as Palace wanted to include several add-ons in to the loan agreement.

Pompey's transfer team were big fans of Raymond, but moved on from him in the summer as they looked elsewhere for reinforcements. They opted to sign Reuben Swann, Andre Dozzell, Freddie Potts and Abdoulaye Kamara upon their return to the Championship.

Raymond has had to overcome some injury problems, having been limited to four appearances for Palace’s academy this term. To date, he's made a combined 51 appearances across the Premier League 2 and the U18 Premier League.

Raymond’s options

Should an agreement be reached with either Dundee or Colchester United then this will be the first time that Raymond has left Palace, albeit on loan. He has so far stayed within the Eagles’ academy structure, and has not experienced too much competitive football at a senior level. He did rub shoulders with the likes of former Liverpool star Fabinho, though, after being taken on a pre-season tour in Singapore.

He has played in the EFL Trophy, which sees under-21s teams pitted against senior sides, but hasn’t had as much experience he would have liked at senior level. Raymond has been an unused substitute for Palace's first team in the Premier League on two occasions, with his most recent appearance on the bench being in February 2024.

Dundee, who could offer Raymond top-flight football, are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership, two points above the drop zone, in what is a closely contested relegation battle. Cowley’s Colchester, on the other hand, are 17th in League Two, and seven points above the relegation zone. They're 13 points off of the play-off places, so he would be brought in to propel them up to the table for a likely mid-table finish.