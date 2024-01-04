How Portsmouth boss responded to social media rumours that Bradford and ex-Swindon man was set for January move to Fratton Park
Jake Young bagged 16 League Two goals for Swindon before his recall by parent club Bradford
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Mousinho has insisted he’s happy with Pompey’s striker options.
The Blues boss declared confidence in his current crop of forward talent, which includes top-scorer Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi, after spurious social media accounts linked the League One leaders with a January transfer window move for Bradford frontman Jake Young.
The 22-year-old has returned to Valley Parade after half a season on loan at Swindon, where he’s bagged 16 League Two goals in 25 appearances. It has been reported by some on X, formerly Twitter, that the former Sheffield United youngster’s return was to facilitate a permanent move to Pompey this month.
However, it’s speculation that Mousinho didn’t want to provide oxygen. Instead, he chose to insist that Pompey already had an abundance of talent in that key central attacking role.
When asked by BBC Solent about the rumour, Mousinho said: ‘I think as long as Jake is contracted to another club, we won’t comment on that. But as far as we’re concerned, in the centre-forward department we’re really happy where we are.’
Young’s 16 league goals make him League Two’s second-highest goalscorer, as he sits three behind Notts County’s Macauley Langstaff, who has 19. Bishop - who bagged Pompey’s winner against Stevenage on New Year’s Day - is one of League One’s most prolific front men, with the Blues striker currently fifth in the third-tier top-scorer standings with 13 goals from 23 appearances.
Yengi, who is currently on international duty with Australia, has seven goals from his 17 appearances to date. Meanwhile, Saydee has two goals from 27 appearances in all competitions this season. Only 10 of though run-outs have come as starts, though.
Abu Kamara can also play up top, but Mousinho prefers to play the highly-rated Norwich forward on the wings. To date, Kamara as six goals and three assists in all competitions.