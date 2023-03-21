News you can trust since 1877
Jay Mingi handed long-awaited return as Portsmouth go strong in cup clash with youthful Bournemouth

Jay Mingi steps up his comeback in a strong Pompey side taking on Bournemouth in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT- 1 min read
Jay Mingi returns to Pompey duty for the first time since New Year's Day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
The midfielder starts at Dean Court this evening, representing his first taste of match action since New Year’s Day.

A knee injury has so far prevented him making an appearance under John Mousinho, missing the Blues’ last 17 games.

However, Mingi is included in tonight’s starting XI against the Cherries as both sides vie for a semi-final spot.

He is joined by Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Tom Lowery, Joe Pigott and Michael Jacobs in lining up for Mousinho’s men.

Academy youngsters Brian Quarm, Josh Dockerill, Adam Payce and Koby Mottoh also start for Pompey.

Meanwhile, a youthful Bournemouth have named six under-18s, alongside first-team player David Brooks, who is handed his first start since recovering from cancer.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Quarm, Dockerill, Robertson, Hume, Lowery, Mingi, Payce, Mottoh, Pigott, Jacobs.

Subs: Steward, Fox, Aston, Murray, Laidlaw.

