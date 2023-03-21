Jay Mingi handed long-awaited return as Portsmouth go strong in cup clash with youthful Bournemouth
Jay Mingi steps up his comeback in a strong Pompey side taking on Bournemouth in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
The midfielder starts at Dean Court this evening, representing his first taste of match action since New Year’s Day.
A knee injury has so far prevented him making an appearance under John Mousinho, missing the Blues’ last 17 games.
However, Mingi is included in tonight’s starting XI against the Cherries as both sides vie for a semi-final spot.
He is joined by Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Tom Lowery, Joe Pigott and Michael Jacobs in lining up for Mousinho’s men.
Academy youngsters Brian Quarm, Josh Dockerill, Adam Payce and Koby Mottoh also start for Pompey.
Meanwhile, a youthful Bournemouth have named six under-18s, alongside first-team player David Brooks, who is handed his first start since recovering from cancer.
Pompey: Oluwayemi, Quarm, Dockerill, Robertson, Hume, Lowery, Mingi, Payce, Mottoh, Pigott, Jacobs.
Subs: Steward, Fox, Aston, Murray, Laidlaw.