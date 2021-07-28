The 20-year-old ruptured a cruciate ligament in Saturday’s pre-season friendly draw at Luton – just four days after signing a one-year contract with the Blues following an impressive trial.

The injury is likely to keep the former Manchester United and Birmingham youngster out for a lengthy period of time.

However, the talented winger has taken comfort in all the good luck messages he’s received since.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Reid has thanked everyone for the support shown via his Instagram account jreidyyy.

And as he remains upbeat, he even suggests Pompey have enough quality to achieve their goal of promotion this season – even if he’s not available to contribute.

His message on Instragram said: ‘Not the start I wanted going into this new season with @officialpompey but I believe it’s all a part of God’s plan and I’ll be back in no time and stronger than before.

‘I appreciate all the messages from the fans since I’ve signed for the club and regarding my injury.

Injured Pompey winger Jayden Reid

‘I’d like to thank the gaffer, the coaching staff and the physios for all the support they’ve given me throughout this period.

‘The squad we have has got more than enough quality to push for promotion and with your support we will get there!