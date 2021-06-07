Jayden Stockley's pal and former Portsmouth team-mate reveals Preston North End striker's transfer thinking as he's chased by Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United

And the Preston North End striker has been backed to score 20 goals a season in League One if he seals another spell at his old club.

Danny Cowley has Stockley in his sights with a powerful forward a transfer priority for the new head coach this summer.

Danny Hollands played with the 27-year-old in his six months on loan at PO4, and also knows Stockley well from their time together at Bournemouth.

Hollands believes geography could be a key factor in Pompey’s favour as they vie with the likes of Charlton, Ipswich and Rotherham for the 6ft 2in man’s signature.

He said: ‘Jayden’s a good friend of mine.

‘He’s been up north and he’s a southern boy.

‘He’s a very, very good striker who’s scored goals the level above Portsmouth play at present.

‘There’s going to be interest in him, but he wants to come back local.

‘With football, the way things are with clubs, it ultimately comes down to money and if someone offers a lot more money you have to take that option.

‘Portsmouth may not be paying what other teams are paying, but there are other attractions, though.

‘Jayden is from Bournemouth which is just down the road - and that’s a factor.

‘I’m sure if Portsmouth put a half decent and respectable offer into Jayden compared to the other teams he’s speaking to, I’m pretty sure it would be tough for him to decide.

‘I know he really, really enjoyed his time at Portsmouth before and feels he never really made the most of it.

‘I’m sure he’d be champing at the bit to have another crack at it with Portsmouth.

‘The way the world is at the moment, it’s tough times for everyone.

‘It doesn’t always mean you’re going to miss out on players, though.

‘At the end of the day people want to go to teams who want to play attractive football under a good manager and be successful. You’d like to think Portsmouth tick all of those boxes.

‘Location-wise it’s Portsmouth, but he obviously did well at Charlton, too.

‘It’s a tough one for him and I know he’s been linked with other teams.

‘They are all good clubs, so it’s about him and his family weighing up what’s best for him and where he’s going to get the best out of himself.

‘I’m sure he’ll do what’s right for him - and hopefully that’s playing for Portsmouth.’

Stockley was restricted to just 12 appearances in his first stint at Pompey, returning two goals under Paul Cook in his loan from Bournemouth.

He blossomed at Exeter, however, paving the way for his £750,000 move to the Championship with Preston.

Stockley bagged eight goals on loan at Charlton after joining on loan at the end of January - and Hollands is certain he will offer an impressive hit rate back at Pompey.

He added: ‘You could see back when we played together he had the attributes to be a top striker.

‘He went away and worked on them and is now more a complete package.

‘He scores goals, is a big lad and a strong lad.

‘If you give him the right kind of service he’ll certainly score goals at League One level.

‘If you give him the right deliveries I think he’s certainly a 20-goal-a-season striker, certainly in League One.

‘If you’ve got someone doing that in your side, it’s a good start in trying to get you promotion.’

