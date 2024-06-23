Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has left the door open for Anthony Scully to prove he has a Pompey future.

The Blues’ forgotten man is now over his injuries and will be handed pre-season to demonstrate he can play a part in their Championship return.

Ligament damage to the winger’s left knee during his August 2023 debut against Bristol Rovers devastated his maiden Fratton Park campaign, going on to feature just nine times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his lengthy absence, Pompey claimed the League One title, with Paddy Lane and Abu Kamara playing starring roles in the wide positions.

Anthony Scully made just nine appearances during an injury-wrecked maiden Pompey season | National World

Certainly Scully has plenty of ground to cover to catch up and, with the players back for pre-season on Thursday, Mousinho will be monitoring how he fares.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘I spoke to Sculls recently and he’s fit, he’s back at it. We want to make sure he’s had some rest over the summer, he sometimes does a bit too much.

‘At the back end of last season he was hugely disappointed with last year, particularly with injuries and the fact he could never quite get himself going. It was important for him to reset this summer and come back and compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With players like Sculls, it’s all about judging them from the first day of pre-season. So come back, we’ll look at his fitness, his sharpness, where he is football-wise - and he’ll have that chance to compete for a shirt going into the season.

‘We were massively excited about Anthony and he started the season in the team because he’d earned his shirt after being one of the better performers. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury quite early on, tried to get through it and didn’t manage to do that.

‘Then it was a series of injuries after that, he just couldn't get his body right, that's why the summer has been important for him.

‘There is no way anyone has seen the best of Anthony Scully at all and the reason we signed him is because he had a huge impact in the two League One seasons he played at Lincoln. Wigan then obviously took him into the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He had a disappointing year there and then a disappointing season for us, but there’s still that potential there - and it's down to him to show it.

‘It’s down to Anthony to see how he comes back and performs, then we’ll go from there.’

Pompey’s players return for two days of testing from Thursday, before training begins on Monday, July 1.

And ex-West Ham man Scully is expected to be among them, along with fit-again centre-half Tom McIntyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘He’s absolutely fine now. Pre-season is massive for him, it is for everyone, even the lads that played 40-odd games last year. They have to come back and must be at it.

‘We don’t have the time or luxury to carry any players or to wait until September/October to get up to speed.