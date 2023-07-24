News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

John Mousinho clarifies ex-Norwich man's Portsmouth future amid reported Gillingham interest

John Mousinho has ruled out a Fratton Park exit for Sean Raggett.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST

And Pompey’s head coach has dismissed reports of Gillingham interest in the powerful centre-half.

The 30-year-old faces a fight for his first-team place in the forthcoming season following this month’s arrival of Regan Poole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed, Mousinho wants the pair to battle it out for the right-sided spot in the centre of Pompey’s defence with their Bristol Rovers opener looming (August 5).

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Raggett has been linked by The Sun’s Alan Nixon with a move to home-town club Gillingham, where former Blues boss Kenny Jackett is serving as the League Two club’s director of football.

However, Mousinho has made it clear no such approach has been received – nor would he welcome it.

He told The News: ‘We saw the talk about Gillingham and I don’t know where it has come from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘They haven’t made an approach to us and we are perfectly happy where we are – I would like Raggs to stay.

John Mousinho is adamant he wants to keep Sean Raggett at Pompey - and insists there has been no approach from Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho is adamant he wants to keep Sean Raggett at Pompey - and insists there has been no approach from Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho is adamant he wants to keep Sean Raggett at Pompey - and insists there has been no approach from Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘As far as we are concerned, we are really happy with five centre-halves in the building.

‘Raggs played 72 minutes on Saturday against Crawley, captained the side, so, as far as we are concerned, there is nothing in it. Certainly from our end, we haven’t heard anything.

‘He was brilliant for me towards the back end of last season, playing every minute of every game up until we had nothing to play for anymore and dropped out of the play-off race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘That was down to wanting to look at Di’Shon Bernard in that position, nothing else, and Raggs has been a good servant for the football club.

‘He has that experience, is excellent aerially, he’s aggressive, is a really good defender, and better on the ball than a lot of people give him credit for, he has really worked on that.

‘One thing that has been pleasing about Sean since my time here is not only has he tried – and done well – playing out from the back, but also done really well defending one-v-one, where people might have had question marks.’

The summer additions of Poole and Conor Shaughnessy have bolstered the Blues’ centre-half options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The duo join Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga, while Connor Ogilvie possesses the flexibility to switch from left-back to a more central position.

Unlike last summer, when Raggett’s pre-season was hampered by a back issue, he has featured regularly in the Blues’ friendly schedule.

And having dominated the running drills over mid to long distance, the long-serving defender is clearly in fine shape.

Mousinho added: ‘He’s a great athlete, you’ve seen that in pre-season, he’s quick and strong as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Across those options at the back have left us with a real headache in terms of what we’re going to do heading into the first game of the season.’

Related topics:John MousinhoGillinghamSean RaggettConnor OgilvieKenny JackettPortsmouthFratton ParkBristol RoversBlues