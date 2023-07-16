That’s according to The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Gills want the centre-back as they look to bolster their central-defensive options.

Boss Neil Harris – who has also been linked with ex-Blues loanee Joe Pigott – is keen to add to area of the pitch, after conceding 49 goals in League Two last year.

And there’s a hope that Raggett’s Gillingham connections – he was born in the Kent town – and the club’s ambitions for the new season may tempt him to return to his roots.

Sean Raggett in pre-season action against Bognor last Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown

A reunion with former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, who is director of football at Priestfield, could also be a factor in Gillingham’s interest.

No doubt, the Fratton Park club’s recent acquisition of former Lincoln captain Regan Poole has heightened speculation about Raggett’s immediate future.

He’s the Blues second signing in that position this summer, following an earlier move for ex-Burton defender Conor Shaughnessy. The Blues also added Ryley Towler to their central defensive ranks in January.

However, at present, there’s no suggestion from the Blues that Poole’s arrival – or any other related business – could lead to Raggett’s departure this summer.

Indeed, Mousinho told the former Lincoln and Norwich defender that he’d ‘be here’ this season despite handing his place in the Pompey starting XI to loanee Di’Shon Bernard for the final three games of last season.

Pompey remain interested in Bernard, though, and if their pursuit of him escalates following the former Manchester United youngster’s involvement in the Gold Cup with Jamaica, then Mousinho will have five centre-back specialists competing for two starting places.

Raggett, who has featured in three of the Blues’ pre-season games to date, is a cult hero at Fratton Park. He has made 195 appearances for the club.

