John Mousinho era's Portsmouth transfers rated - with 8s, 9s and a 4

By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 06:34 BST

It’s been 18 months since John Mousinho arrived as Pompey boss.

And there’s been a significant overhaul of players in that time, with sporting director Rich Hughes masterminding transfer business.

We’ve assessed the recruitment work carried out in time and rated each arrival, along with a comment.

From left to right: Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi, Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy have all arrived in the John Mousinho era for Pompey.

1. John Mousinho era signings rated

From left to right: Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi, Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy have all arrived in the John Mousinho era for Pompey.

Came is a young asset who can be developed and improved in value. Job done on that front with 12 goals and eight assists last term.

2. Paddy Lane - 8

Came is a young asset who can be developed and improved in value. Job done on that front with 12 goals and eight assists last term.

Made a really strong to his Pompey career, but didn't kick on as he would've liked last season, with just six league outings. Still got huge promise with a loan likely next term.

3. Ryley Towler - 7

Made a really strong to his Pompey career, but didn't kick on as he would've liked last season, with just six league outings. Still got huge promise with a loan likely next term.

Strong loan over the second half of the 2022-23 season. Despite efforts could do a permanent deal, as Sheffield Wednesday swooped.

4. Di'Shon Bernard 7

Strong loan over the second half of the 2022-23 season. Despite efforts could do a permanent deal, as Sheffield Wednesday swooped.

