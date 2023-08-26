John Mousinho hands full Portsmouth league debut among two changes at Stevenage
Jack Sparkes and Abu Kamara are both named in the starting XI, replacing Anthony Scully and Alex Robertson.
Scully isn’t included in Mousinho’s match-day 18, while Robertson is among the substitutes.
It means Sparkes and Kamara, who both lined-up for Pompey in their EFL Trophy clash with Fulham Under-21s on Tuesday night, come in against fifth-placed Boro.
For Sparkes, who will operate on the left wing, it represents a full league debut for the Blues.
Pompey continue to be without injured pair Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Kamara, Whyte, Bishop, Sparkes.
Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Robertson, Saydee, Raggett, Devlin, Lane.