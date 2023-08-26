News you can trust since 1877
John Mousinho hands full Portsmouth league debut among two changes at Stevenage

John Mousinho has made two changes for Pompey’s trip to Stevenage.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Anthony Scully misses Pompey's trip to Stevenage, with Jack Sparkes instead selected on the left-hand side of midfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesAnthony Scully misses Pompey's trip to Stevenage, with Jack Sparkes instead selected on the left-hand side of midfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Anthony Scully misses Pompey's trip to Stevenage, with Jack Sparkes instead selected on the left-hand side of midfield. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Jack Sparkes and Abu Kamara are both named in the starting XI, replacing Anthony Scully and Alex Robertson.

Scully isn’t included in Mousinho’s match-day 18, while Robertson is among the substitutes.

It means Sparkes and Kamara, who both lined-up for Pompey in their EFL Trophy clash with Fulham Under-21s on Tuesday night, come in against fifth-placed Boro.

For Sparkes, who will operate on the left wing, it represents a full league debut for the Blues.

Pompey continue to be without injured pair Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Kamara, Whyte, Bishop, Sparkes.

Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Robertson, Saydee, Raggett, Devlin, Lane.

Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouthAnthony Scully