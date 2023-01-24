The new Blues boss insisted all match-day involvement will be based in merit and the here and now.

And that means no Fratton Park exits – apart from Michael Morrison’s expected move to Cambridge United – are anticipated between now and the close of the January transfer window.

The 36-year-old has already put his stamp on Pompey since his appointment on Friday.

He led the Blues to their first league win since October 22 against Exeter at the weekend, switched to a 4-3-3 formation for the game at Fratton Park and played a key role in keeper Matt Macey’s loan arrival from Luton.

Mousinho will be hoping his influence continues when the Blues travel to Fleetwood tonight in League One.

To do that, though, the new head coach isn’t shutting the door on anyone who wants to contribute.

The likes of Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe had initially been tipped to depart Pompey this month under Danny Cowley as he looked to free up space in his squad and budget to make much-needed signings.

However, Mousinho has insisted everyone in his squad will be given the chance to prove themselves before the end of the season.

He told The News: ‘Everyone has got a chance and I’m not going to dismiss anyone based on previous knowledge.

‘That whole rhetoric about everyone getting a clean slate, I just don’t think is right because the new head coach or whoever comes in says everyone has got a clean slate but still picks a similar team even if they train really well. Yes I’m going to take that in to account.

‘People will get in the side based on merit going forward and that will be something that I have to weigh up week in, week out to make sure we do it properly.’

Morrison will depart Fratton Park after Mousinho revealed on Saturday that the centre-back was closing in on a return to Cambridge.

But the former Oxford captain has insisted he is keen to keep the remainder of his squad together for now and isn’t expecting any other exits before the close of the window on January 31.

‘There’s nothing imminent,’ added Mousinho, when asked about the potential for other departures.

‘I know these players from previously, I’ve got my ideas about them but there is no player that I won't have a serious, serious look at and think they can impress in the next week or so.