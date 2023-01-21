New Blues head coach John Mousinho has confirmed the experienced defender will depart Fratton Park after he was a notable absentee from the Blues’ match-day squad for their 2-0 win against Exeter.

A move to former club Cambridge is due to be completed – with the 34-year-old keen to return to the Abbey Stadium, where he began his career.

A potential longer-term player-coach role is reported to be on the table for Morrison, who made 115 appearances for the U’s before a 2008 switch to Leicester.

Family reasons are also a key reason for the move.

Mousinho said the centre-back’s departure was in he best interests of all concerned.

He added that a replacement for Morrison ahead of the close of the January transfer window would be sought.

Speaking immediately after his side’s victory against the Grecians, the Blues boss said: ‘It looks like Michael will be departing – and it’s in the best interest of both the player and the club.

Pompey centre-back Michael Morrison is leaving the club.

‘We’re not going to stand in his way if he can get a longer-term deal elsewhere.

‘It’s a conversation we had, I think on Thursday with the club, and we’ll look to try and replace him if possible.

‘As it stands, I think we’ll shake hands and go from there.

‘It looks that way (a return to Cambridge).

‘It’s a family move for him. That’s fine and you have to take that into account.

‘When you get to that stage in your career, I think there are certain things you obviously have to look at and take care off and that’s absolutely fine.

‘We brought a centre-half into the building in Ryley (Towler) and we’re going to have to strengthen there again because we’re probably a bit short.

‘But we don’t want people here who don’t want to play for the club – and not in a bad way.

‘If you’ve got something else as a preference then we’ll try to make that happen.’

Morrison, has featured 28 times for Pompey this season, with his last game being the 3-0 defeat to Bolton last weekend.

He signed a one-year deal following his summer arrival on a free transfer from Reading.

