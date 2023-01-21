Breaking Portsmouth transfer news: Defender Michael Morrison on brink of Cambridge United reunion
Michael Morrison is poised to leave Pompey.
New Blues head coach John Mousinho has confirmed the experienced defender will depart Fratton Park after he was a notable absentee from the Blues’ match-day squad for their 2-0 win against Exeter.
A move to former club Cambridge is due to be completed – with the 34-year-old keen to return to the Abbey Stadium, where he began his career.
A potential longer-term player-coach role is reported to be on the table for Morrison, who made 115 appearances for the U’s before a 2008 switch to Leicester.
Family reasons are also a key reason for the move.
Mousinho said the centre-back’s departure was in he best interests of all concerned.
He added that a replacement for Morrison ahead of the close of the January transfer window would be sought.
Speaking immediately after his side’s victory against the Grecians, the Blues boss said: ‘It looks like Michael will be departing – and it’s in the best interest of both the player and the club.
‘We’re not going to stand in his way if he can get a longer-term deal elsewhere.
‘It’s a conversation we had, I think on Thursday with the club, and we’ll look to try and replace him if possible.
‘As it stands, I think we’ll shake hands and go from there.
‘It looks that way (a return to Cambridge).
‘It’s a family move for him. That’s fine and you have to take that into account.
‘When you get to that stage in your career, I think there are certain things you obviously have to look at and take care off and that’s absolutely fine.
‘We brought a centre-half into the building in Ryley (Towler) and we’re going to have to strengthen there again because we’re probably a bit short.
‘But we don’t want people here who don’t want to play for the club – and not in a bad way.
‘If you’ve got something else as a preference then we’ll try to make that happen.’
Morrison, has featured 28 times for Pompey this season, with his last game being the 3-0 defeat to Bolton last weekend.
He signed a one-year deal following his summer arrival on a free transfer from Reading.
As a result, the former Charlton and Birmingham defender was into the last six months of his Fratton Park contract.