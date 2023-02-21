Yet the head coach cannot guarantee that will be at Fratton Park.

The luckless Reid has never played a competitive match in 19 months with the Blues, suffering two ACL injuries and a long-term hamstring problem.

According to Mousinho, the former Birmingham, Swansea and Manchester United winger is not expected to return from his latest set-back until next season.

With his contract up in the summer, theoretically Reid may not be a Pompey player by that stage.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ head coach believes the 21-year-old should be optimistic about his career pathway.

Mousinho told The News ‘I have tried to do a fair bit of research on Jayden, but, in terms of his time here, it’s really, really difficult to actually see anything (video footage) of him.

‘He’s one of those I'm looking forward to seeing when he’s back. It’s almost impossible to judge him until he’s back out on the pitch.

Jayden Reid hasn't featured for Pompey since a friendly against Bristol City in July 2022. Picture Rogan/Fever Pitch.

‘Having spoken to Jayden – and having done my ACL recently – I know how difficult recovering from one is, let alone back-to-back ACLs. It’s really, really tough for him, but thankfully he’s young.

‘ACLs are now a different injury to what they were 15 years ago, when I first started playing. The surgery is better, the rehab is better, and they are no longer a defining sentence of peoples’ careers.

‘He is progressing well, but it’s not going to be until next season, we are still months away.

‘I can relate to him, I had ACL surgery in January 2021 and did the rehab at a much older age. I’ve told him “If I can get back from an ACL then you can mate, don’t worry about it, you will be absolutely fine”.

‘And he will. A lot of the time these things can define you as a footballer one way or the other and I know it will define Jayden positively because he has already come back from one.

‘It has been a big blow for the second one, but I know he will come back strong.’

Reid initially signed for Pompey in July 2021, following a successful trial, yet days later sustained an ACL injury to his knee in a pre-season friendly at Luton.

Danny Cowley took up the 12-month option to retain the winger last summer, only to damage his hamstring in a friendly at Bristol City – followed, months later, by a second ACL problem.

Mousinho added: ‘Jayden’s contract is something we'll have a look at, seeing where everything is with the injury.

‘The contract is not something we’ve put too much thought into at the moment. It weighs on players’ minds, definitely, but I wouldn’t lie and say we will offer him a six-year deal or anything like that.