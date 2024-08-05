John Mousinho is hearing plenty of ‘positives’ over more Pompey signings.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have recruited seven players this summer, with Elias Sorensen their most recent capture following the Dane’s Friday arrival.

Nonetheless, the squad still looks short, while Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton signalled a disappointing final eight days to their friendly programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Mousinho remains upbeat over the chances of more fresh additions to his playing squad as the Championship opener at Leeds looms.

John Mousinho is optimistic over more Pompey signings. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images | Getty Images

He told The News: ‘There’s plenty in the pipeline. We are still working hard on bringing players in and we want to make sure we have as strong a squad as possible.

‘There’s still plenty of time to go in the transfer window, the season starts next week. Naturally people will want us to bring players in quicker than that, but again the strategy for us hasn’t changed.

‘We are making sure we bring the right players in at the right time rather than rushing anything and panicking at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have plenty of deals that are positive at the moment. Although it’s probably much more of a question for Rich, certainly there are a lot of positives coming out and a lot of good sounds coming out of the recruitment department.’

Certainly there is plenty more business to conduct in the loan market, with Sammy Silvera the only such arrival so far.

It’s an area which has reaped success under Rich Hughes, with Pompey still keen on bringing previous loanees Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin back to Fratton Park.

And Mousinho expects that market to gather pace as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘No-one is really letting anyone go at the moment from the under-21s.

‘A lot of the players have been on pre-season tours with Premier League sides, they’ve been involved in the first-team where players haven’t returned yet from the Euros.

‘There are plenty who will still move in the next couple of weeks.’