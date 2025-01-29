John Mousinho pinpoints how many more signings Portsmouth need - and he's confident of getting them
And, encouragingly, he is growing ever confident Pompey will get them.
The Blues have prioritised the strengthening of attacking positions before the window shuts at 11pm on Monday (February 3).
So far Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews have been added to the squad, with Elias Sorensen and Sammy Silvera departing.
However, Mousinho wants at least another two new faces to bolster their Championship survival battle - and realistically he is convinced it will happen.
He told The News: ‘It’s less so about numbers, but probably we want at least two more.
‘We are not training on Thursday, we are back in on Friday. Hopefully if we give it the day tomorrow to go through a few bits, we can add by the time we get back on Friday.
‘We want to make sure we bring in the right players and bolster the squad in the right way. There's no point in bringing in more players than we need just for the sake of it.
‘It’s just about bringing the right quality of players in, that’s the most important thing.
‘I think we will bring in at least two, we are in a good position on a couple. We’ll be in a solid position come the end of the window.’
In the aftermath of Saturday’s dismal defeat at West Brom, Mousinho predicted a ‘busy week’ ahead in the transfer window.
That kicked off on Monday morning, with the £1.2m arrival of Matthews from Sydney FC to become their fourth January recruit.
Clearly the Blues still need to add to attacking options, particularly following the departures of summer signings Sorensen and Silvera, while Paddy Lane has been ruled out for the season.
Mousinho needs competition for Josh Murphy on the left wing, while the lack of options on the right flank saw Terry Devlin pushed into the role at The Hawthorns.
Elsewhere, the sole alternative to Callum Lang in the number 10 position is Christian Saydee, albeit representing an entirely different option and is regarded as more impactful off the bench.
The other winger in the Blues squad is Harvey Blair, yet he hasn’t featured since November, largely through injury, while didn’t even make the squad at West Brom when Devlin was preferred there.
Mousinho added: ‘It’s going to be a busy week, we are hopeful we are close on a couple, we expect a busy end to the window for us.
‘I hope some come before Saturday, if not, we obviously should have them wrapped by the end of the window.
‘All will be revealed really soon. If you can stay patient for a few more days, we will reveal everything.’
