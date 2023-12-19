Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho reflected on a Pompey 'loss' - but backed Michael Doyle to be a managerial hit.

The Irishman was appointed Woking’s boss on Sunday, ending a five-and-a-half month spell as assistant professional development phase coach with the Blues' Academy.

It represents a first managerial post for the 42-year-old, who previously worked as an assistant head coach at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers.

For Mousinho, it’s a blow to lose the inspirational presence of the widely-respected Doyle around the training ground, having also linked-up with the first-team on occasions.

Michael Doyle returned to Fratton Park this summer to work in the Academy - but has now become Woking manager. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Yet he understands the Pompey League Two title-winning skipper’s desire to explore his managerial ambitions with the National League club.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I’ve worked really closely with Michael and it’s no surprise to us that he’s got an offer from a really good National League club.

‘When we played Gillingham in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Zesh was away on a course and we had a couple of youngsters in our squad, so Michael came up to the first-team. He spent the Monday with us and then Tuesday helping out, sitting on the bench.

‘The best thing was having a promotion-winning captain here, who not only has done that with Pompey but other clubs throughout his career, including playing at a high level (Championship).

‘The lads here are trying to achieve promotion for Pompey, so to have someone around who has previously done it was a massive, massive bonus.

‘Michael was a hugely impressive player with a really good attitude - and is a really good coach as well.

‘It’s obviously a loss here, but I’m really thrilled for Michael. He will definitely be missed and I’m sure will be a success at Woking.’

Pompey will now seek a replacement to serve as Sam Hudson’s right-hand man in the Academy.

As for ex-Leeds and Coventry midfielder Doyle, he takes over a club positioned 17th in the National League, having won just three league matches since September 19.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a good sign that we now have staff progression from the Academy, with Zesh moving up to the first-team and then Michael moving to the first-team at Woking.

‘We have to accept that’s going to be the case if we have good people working here.

‘It’s a real rarity to have somebody in an Academy who has captained the club to promotion and been such a good player.