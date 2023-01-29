And the head coach praised the impact his substitutes made despite falling to a 2-1 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday.

The 18-year-old achieved his latest career milestone after he made his EFL debut in a second half cameo at London Road.

Jewitt-White replaced Ryan Tunnicliffe on 86 minutes as the Blues searched for a way back in to the contest.

His late appearance represented the academy graduate’s maiden league outing for Pompey after coming through the ranks at Fratton Park.

It comes after the midfielder spent the first half of the campaign loan at Gosport, impressing in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Mousinho praised Jewitt-White for his display against the Posh and has now challenged the youngster to establish himself in the first-team fold.

He told The News: ‘A massive plus point and Harry’s deserved it.

Harry Jewitt-White made his League One debut for Pompey on Saturday.

‘He trained really well on Thursday and Friday and we were looking at it towards the backend of the game.

‘We were going to need to get more energy on to the pitch with Harry and that’s what he can provide.

‘Albeit a little cameo appearance, I thought he didn’t look out of place at all in a first-team environment.

‘He’s now got to knuckle down and keep working and keep earning his place with the first-team like he has done previously. Hopefully it’s a promising career for him.’

After his introduction in the second half, Reeco Hackett played a vital role in Pompey’s only goal against the Posh, with his cross being diverted in by Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson.

Mousinho was pleased with the impact his substitutes had on the game as they attempted to claw back a two-goal deficit.

He added: ‘In my fist two games the subs have done that it was Ronan (Curtis) and Louis (Thompson) who came on against Exeter and made a real impact.

‘On Tuesday, Denver (Hume), Joe (Pigott) obviously scored and Louis came on and saw off the game.

‘It was a different set of circumstances against Peterborough to come on and make the impact.

