Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s new ‘direction’ meant it was time to wave farewell to Sean Raggett.

That’s the verdict of John Mousinho, who also paid tribute to the formidable central defender who leaves after five years at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out of contract this summer, Raggett was not offered fresh terms, bringing the curtain down on a Blues career consisting of 239 appearances and 17 goals.

John Mousinho believes the time is right for Sean Raggett to leave Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For many, it represents a heartbreaking goodbye, with the former Norwich man undoubtedly one of the most popular performers of recent times.

And Pompey’s head coach has explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Sean’s service to the football club has been exemplary and it’s fitting it has ended in a title-winning campaign with a league winner’s medal around his neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The decision we make is based on whether, first of all, we think players deserve contracts and, secondly, whether they are going to really add value for us in the Championship.

‘Sean definitely deserves a new contract and I think would add value in the Championship - but there are probably going to be better offers for him elsewhere, longer-term offers.

‘It’s also the direction the football club wants to take. It’s never solely about age, but, in terms of bringing in certain players, it’s a good time for both parties to shake hands and move on.

‘We had a good discussion with Sean on Monday, he’s certainly realistic about the direction the club was going and had worked it out for himself anyway because he’s an intelligent lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s found himself out of the side at times this year, yet fought his way back and did brilliantly well.

‘When Tom McIntyre came in, understandably Sean was upset about being left out of the team, which is fine, we had a grown-up conversation about it. Then 54 minutes later he’s back in and has started pretty much every game beyond that.

‘The last couple of weeks have been a fitting tribute to such an important player at the football club. He’s a really popular figure here and it’s nice we can end it on a high.’

Pompey, of course, are well-stocked for central defenders for their Championship return - when fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler are all contracted for next season and beyond.

And Mousinho admitted that also came into the equation when considering Raggett’s future.

He added: ‘The fact we already have four contracted centre-halves comes into it. Going into next year, we think all four can compete at that level.

‘At the moment we aren’t looking for any more in that position, we are content with the four we have in the building.