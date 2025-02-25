John Mousinho has delivered an encouraging injury update on Jacob Farrell.

And the Blues boss is convinced the Australian will be over his knee injury woes and back for the first day of pre-season training this summer.

The highly-regarded left-back underwent an operation last month after suffering three medial ligament collateral injuries to the same knee.

Frustratingly, the persistent problem has restricted him to just one appearance since arriving from Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee in July 2024.

Nonetheless, Mousinho is encouraged by how Farrell’s rehabilitation is faring, having accepted he won’t be back in time for their Championship survival bid.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Jacob’s good, he’s on course, there is no rush for him this season at all.

‘He is up and walking without assistance, he hasn’t got a brace, he’s not using crutches, he’s in the gym every day doing really well, although nothing out on the grass yet. However, we are still looking forward to welcoming Jacob back when we report for pre-season.

‘With the same injury having recurred three times, we collectively made the decision that we thought surgery at that point was the right thing to do, so we’re not in any rush.

‘We want to make sure we have a fully-fit player coming back and his MCL and his knee is really strong. The first day of pre-season is the expectation, just give him a bit of time.

Jacob Farrell is on track to return for the start of pre-season after an injury-wrecked maiden campaign with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He is coping brilliantly considering he knows there’s no rush on things like injuries.’

The A-League has been a strong recruitment source for Pompey since Rich Hughes arrived as sporting director.

Following the success of Kusini Yengi last season, with 13 goals for the League One title-winners, the Blues returned to Australia to snap up Farrell a year later.

Then, in January’s transfer window, they also signed Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar and Hayden Matthews from Sydney FC, both for undisclosed fees.

Farrell’s sole Blues outing to date was against Sheffield United in September, when he replaced the ill Connor Ogilvie at left-back in the goalless draw.

Despite an injury-wrecked maiden season on the south coast, though, Mousinho is adamant the 22-year-old remains a work in progress.

He added: ‘Jacob was brought in as one of those longer-term projects who we thought could affect things this year, which he did when he played.

‘He’s going to have a really long and successful Pompey career, there’s no rush to think about doing anything before the start of pre-season next year.’