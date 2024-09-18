Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has pledged not to exile Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery - and will continue involving them in first-team training.

However, the Blues ‘won’t stand in their way’ should they wish to depart Fratton Park in January.

The title-winning pair haven’t been registered in Pompey’s 25-man Football League squad and, being out of contract next summer, are unlikely to play again for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attempts to move them on late in the summer transfer window failed and the players remain with the Blues, yet unable to feature competitively.

John Mousinho is adamant he won't be exiling unwanted pair Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Regardless, Mousinho has ruled out making the duo train on their own or with the Academy, unlike managerial predecessors.

He told The News: ‘We tried to sort a couple of bits out for both of them, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to do it. Nothing came properly close and we just want to try to keep them ticking over for the next months.

‘Lots can change in January, we won’t close the door to anything in terms of their Pompey careers, but if it comes to a point where they want to leave in January and they found something, we won’t stand in their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They will be treated the same as everyone else, they will train with the group. Sometimes when we have overinflated numbers because we didn’t necessarily anticipate having them in, there might be some bits we move around with training here and there.

‘But they will always be with the first-team group as long as they have that professionalism and train hard - and they have.’

It’s a tough situation for the midfield pair, who featured in the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

Neither was a regular for different reasons, nonetheless contributed to a memorable season, and Mousinho has praised their ongoing attitudes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘Both have been a credit to themselves since the squad list came out.

‘They have trained really well, they’ve made sure they’ve got on with the job and not sulked. They have integrated themselves really well into the squad.’