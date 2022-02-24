As the defender prepares to watch on from the sidelines as his Fleetwood team-mates head to Fratton Park in the league on Saturday, the 25-year-old has admitted there’s been little or no communication with his parent club during his loan stay at Highbury Stadium.

Despite being one of the Blues’ most consistent performers last term, Johnson was granted a loan exit in the summer in order to free up space in the budget for Millwall wing-back Mahlon Romeo.

He failed to convince new boss Danny Cowley that he would be a key figure this campaign and was one of 17 players to leave the club during the close season.

Johnson departed in the final knockings of the window but has since had a successful stay at Fleetwood, making 28 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

The right-back is ineligible to face his parent club this weekend under the terms of his loan agreement.

It’s unclear whether the former Accrington man will still travel with the Cod Army to the south coast for a reunion with his former team-mates.

But one thing is for sure, lines of communication haven’t exactly been used during his time away, indicating that his time at the Blues will be brought to an end this summer.

When asked about contact with Pompey by the Blackpool Gazzette, Johnson said it had been kept to a minimal as he insisted his focus was purely on Fleetwood’s ongoing relegation battle.

‘I’ve spoken to the sports scientist a few times but I haven’t spoken to anyone in terms of the football side,’ said Johnson.

‘I just need to concentrate on Fleetwood.

‘If anyone did (get in contact), I would push that until the end of the season.

‘My priority is Fleetwood.’

Johnson arrived at Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee from Accrington in 2020 and was a regular last term under Kenny Jackett and then Cowley.

Before his August exit, the 25-year-old appeared in the Blues' opening two games, with his last outing coming in a 2-1 defeat to Millwall in the Carabao Cup, when he was sent off.

The full-back’s contract expires in June and it looks unlikely he will put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

