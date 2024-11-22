Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth predicted line-up against Blackburn Rovers

Is Colby Bishop deemed ready to start after his shock return to action against Preston?
Will Marlon Pack continue in the middle of defence, after moving into the back line at Fratton Park last time out?
Pompey writer Jordan Cross has laid down how he sees Mousinho going, as the Blues aim for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Blackburn | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
The challenge is to continue a sturdy start to his Pompey career at Ewood Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. RB Terry Devlin
A clear run at present as his Championship emergence continues. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. CB Marlon Pack
Big surprise to see Pack operating in the middle of defence last time out and intriguing to see how this plays out. Bringing Tom McIntyre is one other option, or even going to a back three with Ogilvie moving inside to left-back. Photo: Jason Brown
