John Mousinho has confirmed he plans to make changes to his team, as he returns to his former club in the famous, old competition.
But to what extent does he switch things up at Adams Park? Jordan Cross has the inside track for you, as he names his expected team to feature against the League One high fliers.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Pompey changes are expected at Wycombe in the FA Cup tomorrow.
2. GK Jordan Archer
Chance of a runout at Adams Park for the dependable back-up keeper.
3. RB Terry Devlin
Looks like Swanson is now the front of the queue to start, so won't be risked. Devlin isn't far behind him, however.
4. CB Tom McIntyre
Looks like Mousinho could take the unusual step of playing two left-footers in the middle of defence with Marlon Pack suspended. That means Towler continuing or, more likely, McIntyre coming in for his first game in a month.
