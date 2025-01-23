Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pompey winger Josh Martin has landed on his feet quickly by joining Newport County.

It was announced last week that Martin would be leaving Notts County, following the expiry of his short-term contract at Meadow Lane. Martin hasn't remained a free agent for long however, as he's penned terms with their League Two rivals Newport.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal at Rodney Parade until the end of the season, but there is scope for him to extend his stay in South Wales. Martin could make his debut for the Exiles when they host Swindon Town on Friday (January 24) night.

Newport are Martin's second club since leaving Pompey in the summer. His contract was not extended at Fratton Park, and he was allowed to pursue other opportunities as John Mousinho made some tough decisions on who would lead the club in to the Championship.

‘I’m really excited to join the club,” said the former Norwich City youngster to Newport’s official club website.

‘I’m looking forward to getting out there, playing with the lads, and starting to put in some good performances.

‘I spoke to the manager not long ago, and we instantly had a really good connection. I also met the lads today, and they seem like a really good group. The training session went well - the intensity was high, which is great.”

‘For me, a big part of this move was speaking to the manager. That’s crucial at this stage of my career - building a good relationship with the manager, the club, and the players.

‘I also think the style of football here suits me. When you have all these things in place, it’s an opportunity you can’t turn down.’

Josh Martin has remained in League Two after his Notts County transfer exit. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Josh Martin’s time at Pompey

Martin featured eight times in Pompey's title winning campaign last season. He joined in November 2023 when there was a lack of attacking options at the club.

The former Arsenal youngster left the South Coast having failed to make a goal contribution for the Blues. During the end of season promotion run-in, Martin was not included for the final seven matches, paving the way for his departure in the summer.

Despite playing a bit-part role, which only saw him start two games, he looked back on his time with Pompey with a positive memory. In an Instagram post after his departure was confirmed, the ex-MK Dons attacker said: “What a season it’s been! I have loved every single moment of it! To win another promotion but my 1st with this great club is such a huge achievement for me.

‘This club is amazing, all the players, staff and fans. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt. Thanks for having me @Pompey. I wish you all success! #PUP’

Josh Martin's career in full

Last season's title success was another time in his career that the Luton-born forward had won promotion. He came through Arsenal's academy and spent 10-years there before heading to Norfolk to join Norwich.

Martin made his debut for Norwich in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute. The ex-Gunners man was able to make five appearances in the top-flight, but they were subsequently relegated.

After their relegation, Martin scored his first goal for Norwich's senior team. That ended up being the one and only time he'd net for them, as he would later have loan moves at MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, and Barnsley. It was at Doncaster and Barnsley where he had his most success, getting seven goals in 31 games for the two Yorkshire clubs.

Martin returned to Norwich after his loan at Barnsley, but they chose to release him, and that allowed him to join Pompey. During his time with Notts County, he played 12 games, registering three assists and a goal.