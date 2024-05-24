Josh Murphy is a man in demand. He has been offered a contract by Oxford United but nine other teams are interested in signing him. (Image: Getty Images)

Pompey find themselves joined by two of their Championship rivals in the race to sign a former Premier League winger.

Pompey’s task of signing Oxford United star Josh Murphy has become even harder after two more Championship clubs entered the race.

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers are now in the race to sign the former Cardiff City and Norwich City attacker, once valued at £11m. A report from TEAMtalk says that the Potters and Rovers are monitoring the situation with Murphy and have joined the several other teams that are interested in securing his signature.

Pompey and Derby County were linked with a move for Murphy on Tuesday by talkSPORT's Alex Crook. Southampton, West Brom, QPR, Sunderland and Hull City also hold an interest in Murphy and are said to have sent scouts to watch him with Minnesota United from the MLS also keen.

The 29-year-old scored a brace in the League One play-off final on Saturday, helping the club to promotion. His deal expires this summer but he holds a positive working relationship with manager Des Buckingham and they are now in contract to extend his stay at the club.

Despite being wanted by almost half of the Championship, a likely possibility is that he remains at the Kassam Stadium. He made a U-turn this week when he went from wanting time to think about his future to saying he'd be 'happy' to play for the U's next season.

‘I’d love to be in these colours next year,’ Murphy told SportsBoom.com. ‘I’m happy and settled at this club. I’m still enjoying it.

‘I’m buzzing for the gaffer (Des Buckingham), it’s been an up and down time since he’s been here. But I think he’s a brilliant coach and a brilliant manager, he got what he deserves. I’m just happy for him and the boys.