Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s hopes of bringing Norwich loanee Abu Kamara back to Fratton Park face two major new obstacles.

The winger has returned to Carrow Road after an impressive season-long loan at Fratton Park that saw the 20-year-old contribute eight goals and 10 assists as John Mousinho’s side clinched the League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his return, Norwich boss David Wagner admitted a decision on the winger’s immediate future would not be made straight away, as he instead urged the Canaries youth product to report back for pre-season training ready to challenge for a senior role.

Since then, though, Wagner has been sacked, with his departure coming within 24 hours of Norwich’s 4-0 defeat to Leeds in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final. That, in itself, represented bad news for the Blues, with Kamara more likely to get a chance with his parent club in the second tier of English football.

But also, that decision has subsequently triggered the search for a new head coach, which the Championship side will conduct with thoroughness as they look to rectify their play-off disappointment.

Those wheels are currently in motion, with former Stade de Reims boss and Sunderland-linked Will Still reported to have visited Norwich’s Lotus Training Centre this week to discuss the role. Other potential candidates are also expected to receive an invite, though, with former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and FC Nordsjælland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup believed to be in the frame, too. That suggests an appointment is not imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness, the search for Wagner’s replacement will not necessarily delay a decision on where Kamara ends up playing his football next season. However, for Pompey, a new managerial appointment at Carrow Road could shift the goalposts on Norwich’s stance on the winger - and that’s something new the Blues will need to take into consideration now as they weigh up their options when it comes to strengthening their wide areas for the season ahead.

Another factor out of the Fratton Park outfit’s control - and one that could impact Norwich’s position on Kamara - is the future of Canaries ace Jonathan Rowe. The 21-year-old’s breakthrough season at Carrow Road saw him score 12 goals and record two assists in 34 Championship games. It also earned the talented winger a call-up to the England under-21 set-up and two international caps.

It has invariably prompted transfer speculation as well, with Wolves this week linked with a summer move for the talented wideman. According to reports Gary O’Neil is a big fan of Rowe and is seriously contemplating making a move for the highly-rated youngster in the forthcoming transfer window.