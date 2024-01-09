Josh Oluwayemi is set to leave Pompey

Goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is leaving Pompey.

The News can confirm that the 22-year-old will depart Fratton Park this month following the mutual agreement to cancel his contract - and that a move to Finnish top-flight side FC Lahti is on the agenda.

The deal to take Oluwayemi to the Lahden Stadion is in its latter stages. And although it's still to be rubberstamped, Oluwayemi will leave the Blues with nine appearances under his belt.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those nine appearances came last season, with the former Spurs youngster spending this term at non-league Chelmsford until his recent recall following a broken thumb. Four of those outings came in League One following Josh Griffiths' return to West Brom last January and then when Matt Macey was absent through illness for two games in February. Oluwayemi also started Pompey's final game of the 2022-23 season against Wycombe, but was at fault for both the Chairboys' goals in a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Brought to Pompey in the summer of 2022 by former boss Danny Cowley, the keeper was allowed to leave PO4 on loan in the summer in order to gain valuable first-team experience. He did well at the Clarets, who sit third in the National League South table, as he made 19 appearances and recorded six clean sheets. However, his time at Melbourne Stadium was cut short after breaking his thumb in a game against Maidstone.

Oluwayemi found himself behind No1 Will Norris and Ryan Schofield in the pecking order at Fratton Park, while youngster Toby Steward remains highly regarded at Fratton Park.