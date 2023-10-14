News you can trust since 1877
Just one table-topping Portsmouth player in League One team of the season dominated by Oxford, Charlton and Barnsley: gallery

Pompey proudly sit top of League One with more than a quarter of their 2023-24 season now completed.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST

With 28 points secured from their 12 games to date, they’re a point clear of second-placed Oxford – and seven better off than Stevenage, who can move up to third with victory at Blackpool today.

The Blues are the only team in the division who can still boast an unbeaten record this term – something that only Spurs, Arsenal and Mansfield can claim at this point in the season. In fact, the last time John Mousinho’s side tasted defeat was back in March, some 23 games ago.

Pompey possess League One’s meanest defence, with just eight goals conceded. Only the U’s and Barnsley have scored more goals this term than their 21. Meanwhile, no other side in the top four divisions have accumulated more points from losing positions.

They’re facts that will give Pompey fans plenty of comfort as they dare to dream of a return to the Championship. Yet despite these positives, only one Blues player would be named in the League One team of the season if it was published today – Colby Bishop.

An injustice if ever there was one, bearing in mind the form of the likes of Will Norris, Joe Rafferty, Regan Poole, Connor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack and Abu Kamara, to name but a few.

So who could possibly be in whoscored.com’s team if Pompey’s finest cannot make the cut?

Here’s what we found out (4-4-2 formation) and how their scores compare with the ratings afforded to the Blues’ top players in those respective positions.

Note: the EFL use whoscored.com to determine their team’s of the week.

Teams in League One are more than a quarter of their way through their season already

1. OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Detail view of the SkyBet League One logo during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Coventry City at Kassam Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Oxford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Teams in League One are more than a quarter of their way through their season already Photo: Catherine Ivill

Whoscored.com rating: 7.2. Will Norris' Whoscored.com rating: 6.73.

2. Goalkeeper: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.2. Will Norris' Whoscored.com rating: 6.73. Photo: Pete Norton

Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Joe Rafferty's Whoscored.com rating: 6.92.

3. Right-back - Sam Long (Oxford)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Joe Rafferty's Whoscored.com rating: 6.92. Photo: Michael Regan

Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Regan Poole's Whoscored.com rating: 7.08.

4. Centre-back 1: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Regan Poole's Whoscored.com rating: 7.08. Photo: Pete Norton

