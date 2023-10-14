Pompey proudly sit top of League One with more than a quarter of their 2023-24 season now completed.

With 28 points secured from their 12 games to date, they’re a point clear of second-placed Oxford – and seven better off than Stevenage, who can move up to third with victory at Blackpool today.

The Blues are the only team in the division who can still boast an unbeaten record this term – something that only Spurs, Arsenal and Mansfield can claim at this point in the season. In fact, the last time John Mousinho’s side tasted defeat was back in March, some 23 games ago.

Pompey possess League One’s meanest defence, with just eight goals conceded. Only the U’s and Barnsley have scored more goals this term than their 21. Meanwhile, no other side in the top four divisions have accumulated more points from losing positions.

They’re facts that will give Pompey fans plenty of comfort as they dare to dream of a return to the Championship. Yet despite these positives, only one Blues player would be named in the League One team of the season if it was published today – Colby Bishop.

An injustice if ever there was one, bearing in mind the form of the likes of Will Norris, Joe Rafferty, Regan Poole, Connor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack and Abu Kamara, to name but a few.

So who could possibly be in whoscored.com’s team if Pompey’s finest cannot make the cut?

Here’s what we found out (4-4-2 formation) and how their scores compare with the ratings afforded to the Blues’ top players in those respective positions.

Note: the EFL use whoscored.com to determine their team’s of the week.