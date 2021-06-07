The Aussie has been tabled a new contract at Pompey but is heading for the exit door.

Williams has been offered reduced terms to remain at Fratton Park and instead opted to explore his options as a free agent this summer.

The former Rotherham and Barnsley man is reportedly a target for League One rivals Oxford, who are again plotting another promotion push after suffering play-off semi-final heartbreak to Blackpool in the 2020-21 season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U’s currently have no wide men tied down following the departures of loan trio Brandon Barker, Elliot Lee and Olimide Shodipo, while Rob Hall also appears to be heading for the exit door.

And Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford that an ‘experienced player’ is expected to undergo a medical this week.

The Kassam Stadium chief said: ‘I think we need four wingers – we don’t have any at the football club.

‘We’ll hopefully have a wide player done, I’m expecting a medical this week.

Ryan Williams. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We’ve agreed close to what we need to agree with an experienced player.’

Williams returned to Pompey from Rotherham in 2019, having joined the academy when arriving from Australia in 2010 before leaving for Fulham two years later.