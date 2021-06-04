That’s according to BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon, who claims the Aussie is attracting interest from U’s boss Karl Robinson.

The 27-year-old forward is on the verge of leaving Fratton Park on a free transfer at the end of the month.

The Blues academy product is nearing the end of the two-year deal he signed with the Blues in the summer of 2019 following his Rotherham departure.

Williams was keen to be part of new boss Danny Cowley’s plans moving forward and had expressed a desire to remain at PO4.

Pompey offered him a new deal – but the reduced terms put on the table have since been turned down.

Like team-mates Jack Whatmough and Ben Close – players who are poised to sign for Wigan and Doncaster respectively – it means Williams is set to leave the Blues after 91 appearances and eight goals over two spells at the club.

Ryan Williams is a reported target of Oxford United

And just like Whatmough and Close, he could find himself lining up against Pompey next season, with League One Oxford a possible destination.

The U’s pipped the Blues to the final play-off spot on the final day of the season, before losing 6-3 on aggregate to eventual play-off winners Blackpool.