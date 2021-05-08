Oxford boss Karl Robinson. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Danny Cowley's side head into the last day of the season against Accrington in the driving seat to secure a top-six finish.

A win will ensure Pompey enter the play-offs for a third successive campaign.

However, Oxford and Charlton are in hot pursuit and sit just one point behind the Blues.

Robinson's troops entertain Burton Albion at the Kassam Stadium while the Addicks host champions Hull at The Valley.

And although the stakes couldn't be higher with a potential chance to reach the Championship up for grabs, Oxford's boss wants his side to embrace the challenge.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said: ‘We know we have to win to stand any chance of reaching the play-offs.

‘People keep asking if I feel nervous. Stop asking, or you will make me nervous!

‘That may change in the build-up to kick-off, but games like this are why we all love football and we should embrace the opportunity to test ourselves under pressure.‘You need to have the same motivation whatever the circumstances, but you should also look forward to the big days.

‘If we achieve what we want to do then there are two more massive matches, possibly a Wembley final and then, ultimately, bigger games week after week next season than this club have played for almost 30 years!

‘So seize the moment and make the most of it.’