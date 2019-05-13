Kenny Jackett is convinced a lack of balance blunted his team’s attacking effectiveness at the Stadium of Light.

Encouragingly, though, Lee Brown is pencilled in for a play-off return to resolve the Blues’ left-sided weakness.

Pompey were forced to operate without a single left-footed player on the left flank during their semi-final first leg loss at Sunderland.

Left-back candidates Brown (Achilles), Brandon Haunstrup (knee ligaments) and Dion Donohue (groin) were ruled out of Saturday evening’s encounter.

READ MORE: Old boys Conor Chaplin, Michael Doyle, Enda Stevens and Danny Rose to make Portsmouth returns for Sunderland showdown

Instead, the right-footed Anton Walkes deputised in an unfamiliar full-back role, with either Ronan Curtis or Jamal Lowe in front.

Pompey left-back Lee Brown

Brown, who failed a fitness test on the morning of the game, has been a reliable attacking presence as an overlapping full-back since his arrival from Bristol Rovers last summer.

But he is expected to resume his key role for Thursday’s second leg at Fratton Park.

Jackett said: ‘We just lacked in our attacking, particularly down the left-hand side, we couldn’t quite get the ball in.

‘Out of all the wide players, Bryan Oviedo probably had the best delivery on the night.

‘We couldn’t get Lowe away, couldn’t quite get Thompson away, the right-hand side has been a very good pairing for us during the course of the season.

‘With the left side, while there were some moments, again we lacked a left-foot delivery, that’s where it is. There are three left-backs injured at the moment.

‘Anton did a solid job defensively, definitely, and was probably always looking to go inside and it curtailed us a little bit down that side.

‘If fit, Haunstrup was an option, even for part of the game, and so was Donohue. Similarly, Anton is a good full-back and never let anybody down.

‘In terms of our play going forward, we didn't quite have enough creativity for the amount we were in the game – and part of it was down the left-hand side. Only part of it.’

The Blues are also waiting on the availability of skipper Brett Pitman for Sunderland’s visit.

The Black Cats arrive at Fratton Park clutching a one-goal advantage – but Jackett knows his team are still in with a chance of a Wembley return.

He added: ‘Thursday night is going to be a big challenge, these games have always been tight.

‘Sunderland have their noses in front at the moment, we have home advantage and must make it pay.

‘I would suggest we are still well in it – common sense would say we are.’