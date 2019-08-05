Kenny Jackett admitted he’ll make one or two changes to his side for their Carabao Cup first-round game against Birmingham, with defender James Bolton definitely out.

The right-back twisted his ankle in Saturday’s opening-day defeat at the hands of Shrewsbury, after coming on as a second-half substitute.

He’ll not be involved in the game against Pep Clotet’s Championship outfit, with the suspended Ross McCrorie also missing following his sending off against the Shrews on his debut.

Sean Raggett, however, will be available following an elbow injury.

He returned to training today and will be under consideration as Jackett contemplates tweaks to the side that was beaten at New Meadow.

Andy Cannon, Brett Pitman, Ben Close and Ellis Harrison were among those who started in the bench at the weekend.

Ross McCrorie is suspended for the visit of Birmingham Picture: Simon Davies

Jackett said: ‘I don’t think it will be wholesale (changes) but, obviously, it’s an opportunity to look at one or two players.

‘We have quite a competitive squad and we do feel, in some areas, we have like for like players, which does help you.

‘Bolton won’t be available. Other than that, Sean Raggett is fully fit and trained this morning.

‘They’re the only changes from Saturday in terms of availability, other than McCrorie who is suspended.’

With one eye on Saturday’s visit of Tranmere, Jackett said he was keen for a good performance on the side’s return to Fratton Park.

‘We’re looking forward to getting back at home to see if we can put on a good performance and then get a good result which we feel will help us for Saturday,’ he added.